Contactless Checkout Systems and the Rise of Vision AI in Retail

Contactless checkout systems are on the rise as retailers seek to upgrade their checkout experiences and offer more contact-free options. Computer vision and artificial intelligence (AI) are playing a key role in powering these new technologies.

Vision AI, a type of AI that allows computers to recognize images, is the underlying technology behind many of these new checkout systems. It enables the recognition of handprints or the identification of specific items, eliminating the need for traditional scanning methods. As a result, vision AI-based systems are becoming a leading choice for contactless payment.

According to a Gallup survey in August 2022, only 13% of shoppers use cash for most purchases, indicating a growing preference for digital payment methods. Retailers are capitalizing on this trend by experimenting with a range of technologies, from startups with innovative ideas to major players deploying new products.

One example of such experimentation is the use of biometric payment technology. Biometrics allow customers to check out using their smile, palm, or eye, connected to their payment method. While privacy concerns exist, Mastercard addresses these concerns by immediately deleting scan data, ensuring the protection of shoppers’ identities.

Biometrics are expected to become more commonplace as consumers become more comfortable with the technology. Unlocking smartphones using biometrics, such as Apple’s FaceID, has already familiarized consumers with the concept. Moving forward, shoppers can expect to see more use cases of biometrics, such as Amazon One’s “palm recognition service” being rolled out in 500 Whole Foods Market stores.

Beyond biometrics, vision AI is also powering other emerging technologies in the checkout landscape. Startups like Veeve offer smart cart checkout systems that use cameras with vision AI to automatically scan items placed in the cart. This technology not only enables contactless payments but also provides retailers with valuable data insights.

Delivery service Instacart is another example, utilizing computer vision in its Connected Stores platform. The Caper Cart, equipped with cameras and scales, allows customers to add or remove items from the cart, with automatic checkout capabilities. This technology enhances the omnichannel shopping experience and offers benefits like personalized recommendations and loyalty program integration.

As more retailers embrace contactless payments, the ease of installation becomes crucial. Solutions like Veeve’s smart cart and Instacart’s Connected Stores platform enable easy integration with existing point-of-sale systems, avoiding the need for retailers to invest in costly replacements.

In summary, the checkout landscape is being transformed by contactless technologies powered by vision AI and other emerging technologies like biometrics. These advancements offer a more convenient and secure payment experience for consumers while providing valuable data insights and omnichannel capabilities for retailers.