The Use of AI to Monitor and Respond to Wildfires in California

CAL FIRE has implemented an innovative approach to fight wildfires in California. They are now utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) technology in a network of over 1,000 cameras to monitor the state’s landscape for potential fire outbreaks. This partnership between UC San Diego’s ALERTCalifornia program and CAL FIRE aims to enhance public safety by quickly identifying smoke and alerting fire officials.

The camera network operates 24/7, utilizing near-infrared night vision and conducting 360-degree sweeps approximately every two minutes. The AI analyzes the camera feeds to detect smoke and provide alerts to the fire officials. Additionally, the footage allows firefighters to assess the topography around the fire, enabling them to anticipate its direction and monitor other natural disasters, such as mudslides and flooding.

While the AI system has proven beneficial, it is not flawless. In some instances, it may flag dust or clouds as smoke, necessitating human analysis and system improvements. Nonetheless, the technology has already been deployed in six of CalFire’s units, aiding the rapid response to wildfires.

Members of the public can also access the camera feeds through the ALERT California website. This transparency allows for increased public awareness and involvement in monitoring the state’s landscapes for potential fire threats.

The use of AI in wildfire detection is becoming increasingly popular. Another system called FireScout has been implemented throughout the western U.S. and Australia. FireScout utilizes a similar network of over 1,000 cameras, trained with millions of images of real wildfires, to identify smoke plumes and flames with up to 99% accuracy.

Wildfires remain a significant challenge in the U.S., with over 30,000 incidents burning 1.1 million acres this year alone, caused by factors such as lightning and human activities. The states most affected by human-caused wildfires include California, North Carolina, Texas, Florida, and Pennsylvania.

Overall, the integration of AI technology in wildfire monitoring demonstrates significant potential in improving response times and ensuring the safety of firefighters and communities.