The Power of AI in Data Centres: Choosing the Right Function for Your Business

Data centres play a vital role in businesses worldwide, as they house the wealth of data that companies have accumulated. However, many businesses struggle to utilize this data effectively to make actionable decisions. This is where AI platforms come in, offering the potential to analyze and gain insights from various types of data, including video and sensor data.

To harness the power of AI, businesses need to identify which function of AI suits their needs. Generally, AI workloads can be classified into two categories: machine learning (ML) and deep learning (DL). ML is well-suited for processing large data pools, and the more data used for training, the more accurate the models become. ML workloads require scalable storage platforms that can handle the growing demand as more data is collected.

On the other hand, DL aims to mimic human thought processes and uses neural networks instead of traditional decision trees. DL requires GPU-powered systems to provide the necessary computing power for training AI models. These systems also require abundant data to be effective and scale continuously.

Once the appropriate AI function is selected, businesses should focus on methodology and integration. It is crucial to understand the end-goal of data application and storage, as well as identify the storage solution that conserves resources and prevents system failures. AI can help with decision-making and prevent communication issues within the data centre infrastructure.

The integration process should also be considered, and pre-packaged storage products that combine popular AI software can be appealing. These products simplify AI storage adoption but come with a higher price tag. Futureproofing the data centre investment involves selecting a storage platform that balances cost, scalability, and performance.

Engaging with vendors and requesting demonstrations and evaluations of prospective systems is essential in making well-informed purchasing decisions. By selecting the most appropriate AI function and investing in the right storage solution, businesses can maximize the benefits of AI in their data centres.

