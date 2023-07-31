Data Centre Challenges: Harnessing the Power of AI

Data centres play a vital role in the operations of businesses worldwide. However, many companies face the challenge of having an abundance of data without the means to utilize it effectively. This is where AI platforms come in, offering the ability to efficiently process various types of data and provide valuable insights. For businesses that have accumulated a significant amount of data, AI can be a critical differentiator.

To harness the power of AI, the first step for businesses is to identify which function of AI suits their needs. There are two broad categories to consider: machine learning (ML) and deep learning (DL). ML is suitable for processing larger data pools, and the accuracy of the models it produces improves with more data. However, ML workloads require storage platforms that can scale along with the data demand.

DL, on the other hand, mimics the human thought process and uses neural networks instead of decision trees. These neural networks require GPU-powered systems for training the AI models. Like ML, DL platforms also require scalable storage systems to effectively handle large amounts of data.

Choosing the right AI function depends on understanding the end goal of data application and storage. Once the methodology is identified, businesses must consider the storage solution that best conserves resources and prevents system failures. AI can help in preventing failures and advancing progress in data analysis and infrastructure.

Integration with existing systems is another crucial aspect to consider. Pre-packaged storage products that combine popular AI software with networking and storage can be appealing, as they reduce barriers to AI storage adoption. However, they come with a significant price.

Future-proofing data centres is essential in selecting the most fitting AI data storage platform, considering factors such as cost, scalability, and performance. Engaging with vendors and requesting demonstrations and evaluations of prospective systems can help organizations make well-informed purchasing decisions.

In conclusion, harnessing the power of AI in data centres requires careful consideration of the appropriate AI function, integration with existing systems, and future-proofing investments. With the right approach, businesses can effectively utilize their data and make actionable decisions to drive success.