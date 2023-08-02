The Role of Generative AI in the Practice of Law

Using a non-legal artificial intelligence (AI) platform like ChatGPT to write a court document can have severe consequences for legal professionals. However, there is still a place for generative AI in the field of law.

According to Thomson Reuters leaders, with the right human-interpreted content, AI can save lawyers a significant amount of time in their research and crafting of legal positions. By utilizing draft language and arguments generated by the system, lawyers can streamline their processes.

Thomson Reuters emphasizes the importance of trusted legal content and accuracy in their product development efforts. Their products, such as Westlaw, Practical Law, and drafting tools, have been built upon 150 years of human insight, categorization techniques like the Key Number System, and editorial enhancements that ensure the quality and structure of source material.

Generative AI will play a significant role in Westlaw, allowing legal researchers to engage with the platform in a conversational manner. Furthermore, the system will be able to synthesize content across databases to provide clear answers to specific legal questions. The generated responses will also include the authority on which they are based, allowing users to verify and understand the nuances of the law.

Practical Law, another Thomson Reuters product, will also benefit from generative AI. Users can interact with the system conversationally, without having to filter or sort through practice areas or practice notes. The model will provide answers to legal questions, along with sources and steps for further research.

Thomson Reuters’ drafting tools will utilize generative AI to help lawyers create first drafts of legal documents, such as sale of goods agreements. Users can pull in gold standard language from Practical Law and customize the terms according to their needs. The drafting solution aims to make attorneys more efficient in their preferred tool, Microsoft Word.

Thomson Reuters acknowledges the excitement surrounding AI in the legal field but also recognizes the need to ground AI models in factual and truthful content. By doing so, legal professionals can confidently utilize generative AI to enhance their work efficiency.

To learn more about the potential of generative AI in the legal field, Thomson Reuters offers a webinar titled “The new era – redefining how legal professionals do their work” for interested individuals.