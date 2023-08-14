Is ‘White Fonting’ Effective in Fooling AI Recruiting Bots?

Scrolling through social media, one can find influencers sharing their tricks on how to land dream jobs. The underlying concern is that qualified candidates may be filtered out by AI systems before human eyes see their applications.

The use of Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) is prevalent in the hiring process. A study by Harvard Business School found that 99% of Fortune 500 companies and 63% of surveyed countries in Germany, the United States, and the United Kingdom use ATS. These automated systems are used because companies receive a large number of applications and need a way to filter through them.

However, ATS can have a dark side. In 2018, Amazon discovered that its hiring software, developed over four years, was biased against qualified female candidates. The AI was trained on previous hiring data, which favored male candidates since they dominated the tech industry. Another screening tool ranked applicants with the name Jared and a history of playing lacrosse more favorably. AI can perpetuate discrimination even when designed to be unbiased because it is trained on biased data.

ATS systems also have limitations in assessing candidates’ qualifications. Large gaps in resumes or lengthy job postings can cause qualified individuals to be filtered out. Joseph Fuller, a Professor of Management Practice at Harvard Business School, explains that ATS systems do not think or reason like humans. They rely on job descriptions and treat them as gospel, potentially missing important qualifications.

Some job applicants have tried the practice of ‘white fonting,’ where they copy and paste a job post into their resume in a small font and change the color to white. The idea is that while this may be hidden from human eyes, AI screening software would still be able to detect it. However, this technique is more of a myth than a fact. Recruiters have become aware of this method and are scanning applications thoroughly, rendering ‘white fonting’ ineffective.

Instead of resorting to ‘white fonting,’ experts suggest that candidates should look at LinkedIn profiles of people who hold their desired job at the company they are applying to and replicate the way they describe their skills and positions. New tools like ChatGPT can also be utilized to support job searches.

In conclusion, while job applicants may be tempted to use tricks like ‘white fonting’ to fool AI recruiting bots, it is not an effective strategy. Employers should be cautious with AI-powered hiring tools and focus on implementing diversity and inclusion strategies that have proven to work.