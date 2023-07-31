How AI Could Transform Investing and Wealth Management

Since the very first business transaction occurred centuries ago, our methods of monetary management and investment have continuously evolved. Today, advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) are pushing the financial sector further into the future.

As AI capabilities develop and expand, traditional investment and wealth managers’ roles may change or even dissolve altogether. This opens the doors to a future where individual investors can leverage AI to make informed decisions on their own at a fraction of the cost.

But can one really trust AI to make financial decisions? Companies like OpenAI are developing AI technologies that not only interact with humans but also correct mistakes and challenge incorrect conclusions. While relying solely on AI is currently impractical, humans and bots can work together to produce optimal outcomes.

Tech leaders like Amazon and Spotify have already transformed various industries with AI. Now, the AI revolution is starting to influence wealth management. For example, virtual assistants like Alexa can provide stock market updates upon request.

Although the idea of individual investors personally managing wealth with AI may worry financial advisers, the wealth management world is not quite there yet. Investors must distinguish between far-fetched and feasible AI solutions and seek guidance from knowledgeable professionals who understand both the industry and AI development.

The potential impact of AI on real estate investment is also significant. AI could enable buyers to find their ideal homes quickly and easily, with nearly instantaneous data and without relying on real estate agents. However, this also poses risks, such as completing a real estate transaction without a knowledgeable representative by their side.

Additionally, administrative tasks in real estate, like credit checks and lease approvals, will likely be automated in the near future. AI can also provide simulations and analysis at scale to assist investors in quantifying risks and making informed decisions.

While AI provides information and data, having an experienced financial professional or wealth manager is crucial to interpret and apply it. They can help investors make the best decisions, align investments with goals and risk tolerance, and provide expertise that AI alone cannot offer.

In conclusion, AI has the potential to transform investing and wealth management. However, individuals should seek guidance from professionals to navigate the changing landscape and make informed decisions based on AI-generated insights.