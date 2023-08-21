AI and Emerging Tech Make Their Mark at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, held in Australia and New Zealand, showcased the integration of AI, augmented reality (AR), and blockchain technologies. These emerging technologies made appearances in advertisements, games, and social media platforms throughout the tournament.

The World Cup serves as a platform for experimentation, allowing both fans and advertisers to explore various technological advancements. Gartner analyst Chris Ross emphasizes the tournament’s ability to foster experimentation, making it a “big canvas” for companies to try out different ads, retail partnerships, and new tech.

One standout example of AI implementation was Orange’s ad campaign promoting the French national team. The campaign utilized deepfake technology to address sexism in soccer, resulting in a powerful message beyond the novelty of the AI technology.

Generative AI was also incorporated into various ads. Cadbury’s “Cheer and a Half” campaign partnered with Ogilvy and used an AI image tool to allow fans to create posters of their favorite female athletes or generate sports images of themselves using personal photos.

Instead of solely promoting blockchain or AI tech, Futureverse, a metaverse and AI company, created a mobile game in collaboration with FIFA. The game involved creating AI-generated players that could compete against each other. The aim was to showcase the technology through engaging content rather than making it the main focus.

AI was also utilized by FIFA for content moderation. The organization planned to analyze social media posts using AI tools to protect players by blocking abusive content.

Additionally, the Women’s World Cup attracted sponsorship from AI companies such as Globant. These partnerships provide opportunities for B2B tech sponsors to integrate new technologies like AI, cloud data, CRMs, and web applications into leagues and teams.

Snapchat leveraged AR and real-time data to enhance the fan experience. Soccer fans were able to try on official team jerseys through Snapchat’s AR features. The platform also partnered with the U.S. Women’s team to transform players into Bitmoji characters and provided real-time updates and information about players and matches.

Blockchain-based gaming companies also made their presence felt. Matchday, a blockchain-based gaming company backed by Lionel Messi, sponsored the Women’s World Cup and offered a Matchday Challenge, where fans could answer quiz questions for a chance to win player cards.

Despite not yet reaching the scale of other league and tournament sponsorships, the Women’s World Cup presents significant potential for tech brands as its global popularity continues to grow. Cloud data and CRM solutions prove especially relevant in leveraging the massive amounts of fan data collected by these entities.

As the sporting landscape evolves, AI and emerging tech will likely have an increasingly prominent role in enhancing fan engagement and shaping the future of sports events.