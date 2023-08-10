The Potential of Generative AI to Create Jobs for Humans

Organizations that are developing a long-term strategy around generative artificial intelligence (AI) are finding that the technology has the capacity to create jobs for humans rather than simply automating them. In fact, AI job postings on the global work marketplace Upwork increased by over 1,000% in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period last year, indicating the growing momentum of the industry.

While the use of generative AI at work may be fast-moving and cutting-edge, it seems that keeping humans in the loop is here to stay. Margaret Lilani, Vice President of Talent Solutions at Upwork, stated that when it comes to the use of generative AI, “the genie’s not going back in the bottle.” This sentiment is supported by the data, which shows that AI-related jobs are driving the positive metrics on Upwork, with roles such as deep learning engineers, AI chatbot developers, and data annotators in demand.

Not only has the generative AI boom led to the creation of new types of jobs, but companies are also hiring more as a result. A recent Upwork study revealed that nearly half of hiring managers plan to hire more freelancers and full-time employees to accommodate the increasing capacity for thoughtful and creative work accelerated by AI. Therefore, while AI offers promising claims in task management, the integration of this technology does not eliminate the need for human workers.

Experts emphasize that upskilling existing employees is crucial for organizations looking to integrate AI effectively. Ger Doyle, Senior Vice President of IT professional resourcing company Experis, highlights the importance of upskilling mid-level employees who already possess business skills and understand how the business works. According to a UK work environment study by SAS, 63% of decision-makers do not have enough employees with AI and machine learning skills, despite already using these technologies.

Upskilling existing talent not only saves costs associated with hiring new employees but also helps address the knowledge gap. However, Lilani acknowledges that expert specialists may still be required, and organizations can tap into a bench of expert freelance talent to bridge that gap.

In addition to technical skills, soft skills such as interpersonal, communication, time management, and problem-solving skills are crucial when using generative AI tools. Collaboration and critical thinking are necessary for producing quality outcomes utilizing this technology.

It is also important to have thoughtful people overseeing AI implementation, as AI learns from human input. Organizations must adapt by upskilling their workforce and evolving existing roles and responsibilities to fully harness the potential of AI. While perfection may not be necessary, experts emphasize the need for thoughtful progress, as AI transformation is predicted to occur 13% faster than overall digital transformation through 2024.