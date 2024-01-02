Three Housemates Discover Over 1,150 Unique Species in Brisbane Suburbia

A mathematician, an ecologist, and a taxonomist in Brisbane had an extraordinary lockdown project that turned into an academic research paper. Dr. Matt Holden, Dr. Andrew Rogers, and Dr. Russell Yong decided to catalog the animals, fungi, and plants in their 400 square meter yard in Annerley. To their surprise, they discovered 1,150 unique species in just one year.

The three housemates used various methods to survey the wildlife in their yard. They used sweep netting, beating foliage on a hedge, soil sampling, and opportunistic transects. They also checked outdoor and indoor lights regularly. For a species to be included in their survey, it had to be present on their property or identifiable from it.

Their efforts paid off, as they discovered an impressive range of species, including 436 moth and butterfly species, 56 different spiders, eight reptiles, and 56 birds. The researchers believe that anyone could find a similar number of critters if they put in the same amount of effort. They attribute the high biodiversity in their yard to the untended lawn and the absence of pesticides.

Their project also had broader implications. Three new species were added to the Atlas of Living Australia, a leading biodiversity database used for ecological research. These included a mosquito, a sandfly, and an invasive flatworm responsible for declining native snail populations worldwide.

With moths and flies making up the majority of the species found, the researchers relied on citizen scientists and experts on platforms like iNaturalist and the Queensland Museum to help identify the species. They exchanged photos and received guidance from these experts to confirm their findings.

Dr. Holden humorously remarked that their yard had more animal species than Lamington National Park’s official list, highlighting the underrepresentation of insects in government species lists. This study demonstrates that urban landscapes have a greater number of species than expected, emphasizing the importance of biodiversity conservation in all types of habitats.

