House Democrats Create Artificial Intelligence Working Group

House Democrats have established a working group dedicated to crafting policies around artificial intelligence (AI). The initiative is led by the New Democrat Coalition, a group of pragmatic House Democrats. The aim is to develop practical ideas that will provide regulatory guardrails for AI. Representative Don Beyer, one of the initiative’s vice chairs, highlighted key areas of focus, including safety and security, transparency, the future of work, preventing civil rights abuses, and healthcare. The group hopes to promote progress in these areas through bipartisan discussions.

Representative Derek Kilmer, the chair of the working group, emphasized the need to address the opportunities and challenges presented by AI. He believes that lawmakers should create a regulatory framework that encourages growth while safeguarding against potential risks. The group’s members also expressed concerns about AI’s impact on warfare and the need for responsible regulation. They called for the establishment of a Geneva Convention for AI in warfare to prevent other countries from setting dangerous precedents.

This working group follows a similar effort by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who launched a bipartisan AI working group earlier this year. While attempts to regulate AI are still in their early stages, it is expected that Democrats in the House will face more challenges compared to the Senate.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who created a bipartisan group of AI learning sessions for House lawmakers, has expressed his opposition to regulatory barriers at this time. He believes that gathering information and engaging with experts should be the initial steps before crafting legislation.

The establishment of the AI working group demonstrates Congress’s recognition of the need to understand and regulate the rapidly advancing field of AI.