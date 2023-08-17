House Democrats Launch Working Group on Artificial Intelligence Policy

House Democrats are forming a working group dedicated to developing artificial intelligence (AI) policy. The New Democrat Coalition, comprising nearly 100 House Democrats who describe themselves as “pragmatic,” introduced this new initiative. The goal of the working group is to create practical ideas that establish guidelines for AI implementation. Representative Don Beyer, one of the vice chairs of the initiative, stated that the working group will focus on various aspects of AI, such as safety, security, transparency, the future of work, civil rights, healthcare, and suicide prevention. Beyer mentioned ongoing discussions with members from both parties regarding legislation in these areas. He emphasized the importance of Congress becoming knowledgeable about AI and expressed optimism that the New Democrat Coalition’s working group would contribute to progress.

The Biden administration and Congress are currently exploring ways to regulate AI. The launch of the working group by the New Democrat Coalition is part of this effort. Representative Derek Kilmer, the chair of the working group, believes that it could lay the foundation for an AI regulatory framework in the House of Representatives. Kilmer acknowledged the potential opportunities and challenges that AI presents, including disruptions to workers, democracy, and national security. He emphasized the need for lawmakers to address these opportunities and challenges by creating a regulatory framework that encourages growth while mitigating potential risks.

Other members of the working group, such as Representative Seth Moulton, expressed concerns about the transformative impact of AI, particularly in the context of warfare. Moulton called for responsible regulations to prevent the misuse of AI technology. He advocated for the development of safeguards that specifically target the most dangerous applications of AI. Moulton also stressed the importance of protecting democratic institutions from AI interference, as trust in elections is already being eroded.

While the Senate has already established a bipartisan AI working group led by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the House of Representatives anticipates a more challenging path to AI regulation. Speaker Kevin McCarthy has shown opposition to discussing regulatory barriers at this time and has emphasized the need to gather information and insights from experts in the field.

The formation of the House Democrats’ working group on AI policy is a significant step towards understanding and shaping the future of AI regulation in the United States.