The United States Urged to Collaborate with Western Hemisphere Nations on AI Development

A House Democrat has issued a warning that if the U.S. fails to work with Western Hemisphere nations to create inclusive and diverse artificial intelligence (AI) systems, AI could become a tool of “digital colonialism.” Representative Adriano Espaillat from New York proposed a resolution during the August break, emphasizing the need for a “regional” AI strategy that involves Western Hemisphere countries.

The resolution asserts that U.S.-led investments in AI development in the Western Hemisphere would promote the inclusion and representation of underserved populations in the global deployment of AI technologies. It aims to ensure collaborative developments instead of allowing a select few nations, especially authoritarian regimes, to dominate AI advancements and standards.

Espaillat emphasized the importance of working closely with Western nations to develop AI systems and guidelines that align with democratic values, inclusivity, and respect for human rights. He believes that championing inclusion and investing in AI within the Western Hemisphere will lead to the creation of a future where AI technologies authentically reflect the diversity of societies and uphold fundamental human rights.

The resolution recognizes the potential of the Western Hemisphere, with its wealth of natural resources and skilled workforce, to develop and promote AI technologies prioritizing safety, diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility.

There are concerns that AI systems developed without diversity and inclusivity in mind can perpetuate biases and inequities. Research has shown that certain AI algorithms, like those used in facial recognition programs, can exacerbate race-based disparities. These algorithms often work more effectively on White faces while frequently misidentifying or failing to recognize individuals with darker skin tones.

While it remains uncertain whether Espaillat’s resolution will receive a vote in the GOP-led House, the Biden administration has taken steps to address these issues. The administration has initiated several voluntary AI principles that aim to develop safe and trustworthy AI systems, avoiding biased outcomes. Major AI developers have also agreed to White House goals in this area.