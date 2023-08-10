Risks and Benefits of AI Implementation in Hospitals

When it comes to integrating AI into daily hospital work, executives are embracing the technology while their employees express hesitation. While some health system leaders have voiced concerns about unintended harm resulting from AI’s miscalculations, many are still moving forward with the implementation of generative AI systems like ChatGPT.

Ochsner Health, based in New Orleans, plans to launch a limited ChatGPT technology that assists clinicians in answering emails. Mayo Clinic, based in Rochester, Minnesota, is utilizing Google Cloud’s generative AI to efficiently access patient information in electronic health records (EHRs). UNC Health, based in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, is streamlining daily tasks through an internal version of ChatGPT.

According to Richard Mulry, president of New Hyde Park, New York-based Northwell Holdings, the increased use of AI solutions has the potential to enhance operational and clinical efficiencies, improve early disease detection, and aid in clinical decision-making. Mulry emphasizes the importance of investments in workforce education and cloud infrastructure in order to fully harness this potential.

However, researchers and hospital employees are urging caution as some studies reveal minor discrepancies between AI and human results, particularly in tasks such as note-taking and decision-making. Front-line healthcare workers are concerned that the implementation of generative AI may be used as an excuse to lay off already understaffed workforces.

There have been instances where AI has misdiagnosed patients, causing additional costs and potential exposure to infections. This has led to moral distress among healthcare workers, as their expertise is pitted against AI. Moreover, healthcare workers argue that strong provider-patient relationships and the ability to read body language cannot be replicated by AI systems. Nurses, for instance, are trained to observe and interpret beyond vital signs, including monitoring a patient’s countenance and detecting unnatural odors.

While the integration of AI into hospital operations shows promise for increased efficiency, early disease detection, and clinical decision-making, it is essential for healthcare organizations to address concerns and ensure that the technology is effectively used without compromising patient care or replacing the unique skills and expertise of healthcare providers.