The Advancement of AI in Healthcare Raises Concerns Among Employees

Executives in the healthcare industry are eagerly embracing the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into daily hospital operations, while their employees remain skeptical. Although a few health system leaders have expressed concerns about potential harm caused by AI’s errors, many are moving forward with the adoption of generative AI technologies like ChatGPT.

Ochsner Health, based in New Orleans, plans to launch a limited version of ChatGPT to assist clinicians in responding to emails. Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, is utilizing Google Cloud’s generative AI to quickly locate patient information in electronic health records (EHRs). UNC Health in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, streamlines daily tasks using an internal version of ChatGPT.

Richard Mulry, President of Northwell Holdings in New Hyde Park, New York, highlights the potential of AI-enabled solutions to improve operational and clinical efficiencies, early disease detection, and clinical decision-making. Mulry emphasizes the importance of investing in workforce education and cloud infrastructure to maximize the benefits of AI in healthcare.

However, researchers and hospital employees are urging caution, citing studies that reveal disparities between AI and human results for tasks like note-taking and decision-making. Front-line healthcare workers fear that the implementation of generative AI may lead to workforce reductions, further burdening an already stretched-thin workforce.

Instances of misdiagnoses by AI have contributed to these concerns. One nurse, Melissa Beebe, recalls how AI once misdiagnosed a patient for sepsis, a potentially life-threatening condition. Despite her expertise, she was compelled to unnecessarily draw blood, increasing costs for the patient and potentially exposing them to infections. Beebe expresses her moral distress when her knowledge and judgment are pitted against AI algorithms.

Healthcare workers also argue that there is no substitute for the strong provider-patient relationships and the ability to interpret body language. Michelle Mahon, the assistant director of nursing practice at the National Nurses United union, emphasizes that AI cannot assess a patient beyond vital signs, countenance, and the detection of unnatural odors.

While AI presents opportunities for enhancing healthcare practices, the concerns voiced by healthcare employees underscore the need for careful implementation and continued reliance on human expertise and judgment.