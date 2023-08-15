Hollywood Studios Offer New Deal to Screenwriters Amid Writers’ Strike

Hollywood studios have offered screenwriters on the picket lines a new deal, marking the 102nd day of the writers’ strike. The deal includes concessions on the use of artificial intelligence and increased transparency on viewer data. The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents studios and streamers like Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount, has agreed that humans will be credited as writers of screenplays instead of AI bots. The Writers Guild of America (WGA) is working to ensure that AI will not undermine their compensation and credit.

If screenwriters agree to the deal, the AMPTP companies will share data on the number of hours viewed on streaming services, allowing writers to gauge the popularity of the programs they worked on. However, this viewership data will not directly correlate with compensation. Additionally, the AMPTP’s proposal addresses TV staff minimums, giving showrunners significant authority to determine the size of the staff and budget for a show.

The negotiations and discussions between the WGA and AMPTP are ongoing. The WGA’s negotiating committee is evaluating the AMPTP’s offer and will respond next week after deliberation. Disney CEO Bob Iger has expressed his personal commitment to reaching an agreement, warning about the detrimental effects of the strike on the industry. Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos also hopes for a swift resolution and has voiced his support for ending the strike as soon as possible.

The strike, which began on May 2, has seen over 11,500 writers on the picket lines. In July, more than 160,000 Hollywood workers represented by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists joined the strike. The production of several highly anticipated films and popular streaming shows has been halted as a result.

The studios are aware that the longer the strike continues, the more financial strain it puts on union members. An executive close to the AMPTP leadership stated that studios expect most writers to experience financial difficulties by October after five months without work. If a new deal is reached soon, the strike may end earlier than anticipated.