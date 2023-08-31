Schumer’s AI Summit Could Have Implications for Hollywood Strikes

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is hosting a summit on artificial intelligence (AI) that may have implications for the ongoing strikes in the entertainment industry. The event, scheduled for September 13th in D.C., will gather industry leaders to establish a framework for regulating AI. Notably, both the President of the Writers Guild, Meredith Stiehm, and the Chairman and CEO of the Motion Picture Association, Charles Rivkin, will be in attendance. Microsoft Founder Bill Gates and other prominent figures from Silicon Valley, such as Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, have also confirmed their participation.

The inclusion of Stiehm, who is currently engaged in a battle with studios, and Rivkin, who is not directly involved in negotiations, highlights the growing concern regarding the impact of AI on the entertainment industry. The use of generative AI in entertainment has been a central point of contention for organizations like SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America, who have been on strike throughout the summer. Their demands include ensuring that AI cannot write or rewrite literary material, be used as source material, or be trained using works covered by union contracts.

The AI forum hosted by Senator Schumer is seen as an initial step in the process of developing legislation to regulate AI. According to sources, the event will act as a “focus group” to generate ideas for effective regulation. It is expected that multiple forums will be held in the future.

The list of attendees for the summit includes prominent figures from the tech industry, such as Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt. Additionally, leaders from organizations like the Humane Intelligence, Hugging Face, and the Aerospace Industries Association will also be present.

While concerns about the impact of AI have been widely discussed, this summit represents the first organized effort to create a blueprint for regulating AI. With the involvement of key industry players, policymakers, and union representatives, the event has the potential to shape the future of AI in the entertainment industry.

Sources: On The Money, Schumer’s office