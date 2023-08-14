Hitachi Utilizes AI to Preserve Expert Skills in Maintenance and Manufacturing

Japan’s Hitachi is employing generative artificial intelligence (AI) to address the forthcoming mass retirements of experienced employees. The goal is to ensure that the valuable skills and expertise of these employees are preserved.

To achieve this, Hitachi plans to leverage AI technology to generate videos depicting troubleshooting scenarios or accidents that commonly occur in railways, power stations, and manufacturing plants. These videos will then be utilized for virtual training purposes, allowing employees to enhance their knowledge and skills in a realistic and immersive environment.

By using generative AI, Hitachi aims to capture and transfer the intricate details and nuances of expert-level maintenance and manufacturing techniques. This innovative approach allows for the replication of real-life scenarios, which can be experienced by employees without the potential risks and consequences associated with on-site training.

The implementation of such technology is crucial for Hitachi as it looks to prepare for the expected wave of retirements in the near future. With an aging workforce, Japan faces the challenge of transferring critical knowledge and skills from seasoned experts to the next generation. The virtual training provided by AI-generated videos can help bridge this gap, ensuring a smooth transition and maintaining operational efficiency.

Additionally, the use of AI in training programs offers several benefits. It allows for flexible scheduling, enabling employees to learn at their own pace and convenience. It also minimizes the need for physical training facilities and equipment, potentially reducing costs and logistical challenges.

Hitachi’s adoption of generative AI is a proactive step towards mitigating the impact of workforce aging and ensuring the continuity of essential skills. By utilizing this technology, the company aims to equip its employees with the knowledge and expertise required to excel in their roles and to maintain a high standard of safety and productivity in their operations.