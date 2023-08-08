Hippocratic AI Recognized for Developing Safety-Focused Large Language Model for Healthcare

CB Insights has named Hippocratic AI to its first annual GenAI 50 ranking, identifying the company as one of the world’s top 50 most innovative companies in generative AI applications and infrastructure. Hippocratic AI aims to improve healthcare accessibility and outcomes by building a safety-focused Large Language Model (LLM) specifically for healthcare.

The LLM developed by Hippocratic AI is designed to empower health workforces and provide patients with the best and safest care experiences. It outperforms GPT-4 on over 100 healthcare certifications and is trained on healthcare-specific vocabulary. The company also utilizes reinforcement learning with human feedback from healthcare professionals and collaborates with industry experts to ensure the model’s safety.

The selection process for the GenAI 50 list involved analyzing datasets on R&D activity, proprietary Mosaic scores, business relationships, investor profiles, news sentiment analysis, competitive landscape, and team strength. Tech novelty and market potential were also important criteria.

Key facts about the 2023 GenAI 50 list include the cohort raising nearly $20 billion across 144 deals since 2019, the presence of 11 companies with valuations exceeding $1 billion, and representation from various industries, cross-industry applications, and AI development tools categories. The winners are from seven different countries, with the majority headquartered in the US.

CB Insights is a company that builds software to help companies make confident technology decisions by providing data, insights, and work management tools.

Hippocratic AI’s mission is to develop the safest artificial Health General Intelligence (HGI). The company believes that safe HGI can significantly improve healthcare accessibility and outcomes globally. It was founded by a team of physicians, hospital administrators, Medicare professionals, and artificial intelligence researchers from reputable institutions and has received $50 million in seed financing from healthcare investors General Catalyst and Andreessen Horowitz.

For more information on Hippocratic AI’s performance on medical and compliance certifications, visit their website at www.HippocraticAI.com.