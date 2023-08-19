Hi-Rez Studios Updates Voice Actor Contract Policies and AI Use

Hi-Rez Studios, the developer of Smite, has recently made updates to its policies regarding voice actor contracts and the use of generative AI technology. CEO Stewart Chisam took to social media to announce these changes, in response to allegations that the studio was utilizing AI to clone voice work.

The new contract language now explicitly states that the studio is prohibited from using or sublicensing the performance to simulate a talent’s voice or likeness, or to create any synthesized or ‘digital double’ voice or likeness of the talent. These restrictions apply regardless of whether the actor is alive, deceased, or incapacitated.

In the previous version of the contract language, there were exceptions that allowed the studio to use AI to reproduce the voice of an actor in the cases where they were deceased or incapable of performing. However, the updated policy removes these exceptions entirely.

Furthermore, if the AI performances were to surpass what the actor had already committed to, the studio would now need the actor’s approval or the approval of their estate in order to use these AI-generated performances.

These policy updates reflect Hi-Rez Studios’ commitment to transparency and ethical practices in its use of AI technology. By explicitly prohibiting the use of AI to clone voice work or create digital replicas of actors, the studio aims to ensure that the voices and likenesses of talent are respected and protected.

Overall, these changes in contract language demonstrate Hi-Rez Studios’ dedication to maintaining the integrity of its voice acting talent and ensuring that their creative contributions are safeguarded.