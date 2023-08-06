Advocacy for Bike Infrastructure Utilizes Artificial Intelligence

Shirin Delsooz, a dedicated bicycle advocate, is now using an artificial intelligence (AI) avatar named Jonathan to make her case for bike infrastructure. Delsooz had previously been known for her homemade videos promoting protected bike paths, which she submitted to be shown during City Council meetings. In these videos, she emphasized that such infrastructure would improve cyclist safety and have broader benefits for public health and the environment. However, her appeals did not receive much response from the city.

In an attempt to enhance the professionalism and effectiveness of her message, Delsooz introduced Jonathan, an AI avatar, in her July video submission. Jonathan, with his salt-and-pepper beard and sporty blazer, presented the points and cited sources that Delsooz would have made herself if she had been on screen. Apart from novelty and a desire for professionalism, another reason for employing the AI avatar was that Delsooz believed she might be better heard if her message came from a male AI rather than a woman of color.

Delsooz’s use of AI in Corpus Christi City Council meetings is a first, and city officials are uncertain about the implications. Currently, there is no policy governing the use of AI in public comment forums. City staff are researching whether other cities have encountered AI in public comments and if any state guidance exists on the matter. While residents have used various means to deliver messages during public comment portions of municipal agendas, such as songs or silent photo presentations, the AI video stood out as different but not drastically so.

City Councilman Jim Klein expressed concerns about the use of AI in public comments, particularly regarding the potential impact on the significance of residents’ statements. Klein also brought up ongoing discussions at the national level regarding the regulation of artificial intelligence. Mayor Paulette Guajardo acknowledged that the use of AI in public comments reflects the current era but dismissed the notion that the appearance of an AI avatar would influence the council’s attention, reaffirming that all members of the public are treated equally.

Delsooz mentioned that her homemade videos took around four hours to produce, whereas using the AI website allows her to create videos in approximately one hour. This efficiency enables her to produce more videos and persistently communicate her points during council meetings. Delsooz humorously commented that she can now “annoy the City Council and staff every meeting.” She clarified that she still writes all the scripts for the AI videos, just as she did before utilizing AI, and aims to use them as a tool for her campaign advocating for protected bike paths under the name “I Bike CC.”