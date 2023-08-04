Beauty in the Eye of Artificial Intelligence: Tinder Testing AI Tool for Profile Photos

Dating app Tinder is experimenting with an artificial intelligence (AI) tool to select users’ most appealing photos for their profiles. This tool aims to increase the chances of users receiving right swipes. By analyzing a user’s photo album, the AI will choose the five images that best represent them, enabling users to build better profiles and alleviate the stress of photo selection.

Match Group, the parent company of Tinder, plans to launch several initiatives that utilize generative AI to enhance the dating experience. These initiatives are aimed at improving relevancy and user outcomes by providing the right content to the right people, ultimately reducing left swipes.

Tinder, boasting over 75 million active users, has been exploring other AI features as well. In a recent letter to shareholders, Match stated its intentions to utilize generative AI to assist users in writing their bios. This AI system suggests personalized text for the “interests” and “relationship goals” sections of profiles.

The increasing presence of AI in dating apps can be attributed to “dating fatigue” experienced by many users who struggle to achieve desired results. With the opportunity to optimize time spent on dating apps, AI offers a solution for crafting appealing bios without sounding cringeworthy or desperate.

However, the rise of AI in the dating sector also raises concerns regarding safety and potential misuse. Dating apps are vigilant against scammers, spammers, and fake profiles that exploit AI technology to deceive users.

The growing trend of AI-enhanced dating apps has resulted in the emergence of new platforms such as Teaser AI, Blush, and Flamme AI. These apps allow users to chat with AI versions of potential matches, practice relationship skills, and seek advice on various topics.

AI is increasingly playing a pivotal role in assisting users in finding matches, simplifying profile creation, tackling cyberflashing, and generating matching questions. While AI provides numerous benefits, it is crucial to address safety concerns associated with its implementation and potential exploitation.

A recent study conducted by cybersecurity firm Kaspersky and Inner Circle examined the impact of chatbots on the dating world. The study revealed that the majority of single individuals are open to using chatbots for online conversations but are less inclined to incorporate AI in enhancing their dating profiles.