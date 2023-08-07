AI in Higher Education: Embracing the Challenges

The introduction of ChatGPT into the academic world last year caused quite a stir at SUNY Buffalo. Faculty members were taken aback by the potential implications of this AI technology. Uncertainty and fear about AI-driven plagiarism were prevalent, with professors struggling to adapt to this new landscape. The slow response from educational institutions only added to the confusion, leaving professors unsure about how to handle grammatically advanced essays and causing legitimate student work to be flagged as AI-generated plagiarism.

However, some universities and colleges have begun to address this issue over the summer. They are now attempting to incorporate AI into their curricula and provide faculty with the necessary guidance and support. Despite these efforts, many educators still believe they can continue teaching without acknowledging the existence of generative AI, leaving them to navigate this new terrain independently.

Before the pandemic, higher education institutions were slow to embrace digital advancements. The use of technology in classrooms was limited, with most assignments still being printed out and submitted physically. Even though ChatGPT was available throughout my senior year, the university administration only sent out one announcement about it, lacking a comprehensive strategy to deal with its impact. Nevertheless, students themselves found ways to utilize AI, from generating practice-exam questions to seeking help with complex philosophical concepts.

As higher education moves into its second year of AI integration, some institutions are taking a less technophobic approach. Public universities and community colleges that prioritize social mobility have shown enthusiasm for AI adoption. For example, Arizona State University is piloting an introductory writing course where an AI bot offers feedback on students’ work. The University of Tennessee at Knoxville has formed a task force to explore how faculty can integrate generative AI into their teaching, and the University of Florida has launched a multimillion-dollar AI initiative.

However, many institutions still lack a clear institutional approach to AI, leaving individual professors to figure out how best to utilize the technology independently. This approach allows for academic freedom and experimentation but also places the responsibility on instructors who may not fully understand the technology themselves. Administrators fear making policy decisions that may become obsolete or unpopular. The lack of clear guidance results in a fragmented approach, with some academics incorporating AI into their classrooms while others view it as a threat.

Despite the challenges, there are those who believe AI can enhance education. Some professors advocate for teaching AI ethics as a fundamental part of education, akin to teaching democracy. Others view AI as a tool to make instruction more engaging, such as using AI bots to generate creatively bad poems.

On the other hand, some educators see generative AI as a hindrance to evaluating student learning and understanding. Traditional methods like weekly reading responses and discussion posts seem inadequate in an era where large language models can produce sophisticated writing. In response, some instructors are exploring countermeasures, such as using technology to track students’ eye movements during online quizzes to detect cheating.

As the higher education landscape adapts to the integration of AI, it is essential for institutions to provide comprehensive guidance and support for faculty. Taking a proactive approach will ensure that instructors and students can navigate this new era effectively, preparing future graduates to thrive in an AI-driven world while upholding academic integrity and educational values.