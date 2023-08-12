CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Weird and Wild Artificial Intelligence News from the Past Week

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 12, 2023
Zoom, the videoconferencing giant, faced controversy over its change to the Terms of Service which would allow user data to be used to train its AI platforms. However, due to privacy concerns and outrage, Zoom backtracked and updated its terms again. This update explicitly states that it will not use user data for training AI.

IBM’s recent cybersecurity research revealed that large language models can be easily weaponized by cybercriminals. They can exploit these models to leak sensitive information or cause havoc within organizations. Bad actors may access a business’s language model and exploit it for their malicious purposes.

DARPA launched a new competition aimed at encouraging the development of automated cybersecurity technologies to protect critical infrastructure.

Disney has formed an internal task force to implement AI solutions throughout its various corporate departments. Although the specific uses of automation are unknown, Disney is reportedly considering implementing AI for “in-park” experiences.

An author discovered that books attributed to her were being sold on Amazon, even though she did not write them. AI was responsible for this misleading attribution.

Google recently announced that it will scrape everything users post on the internet to train its AI algorithms. Users who do not want their data to be used will now have to explicitly “opt-out” of this data collection.

Spotify introduced a beta version of an automated “DJ” that assists users in curating their listening experience. This feature will now be available in more countries around the world.

A New Zealand-based AI “mealbot” designed to provide cooking recipes produced some unappetizing results, including one that involved chlorine gas.

These were some of the weird and wild artificial intelligence news highlights from the past week. For more detailed information, check out our weekly AI write-up.

