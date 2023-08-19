Weird and Wild Artificial Intelligence News from the Past Week

The New York Times is considering a lawsuit against OpenAI for copyright infringements, which could have serious consequences for the startup. Meta is planning to launch an open-source “Code Llama” that assists software developers in their daily workflows. Additionally, a recent study suggests that ChatGPT displays a liberal bias, favoring Democrats in the US, leftist president Lula in Brazil, and the Labour Party in the UK.

An anti-piracy group took down Books3, a prominent text repository used to train AI models. This poses a challenge to AI vendors who relied on the database for algorithm training. In an unexpected move, a school district in Iowa is using AI to select books to ban.

Google introduced an update to its Search Generative Experience feature, enabling the creation of summaries for lengthy news articles. The news industry has been grappling with the disruptive impact of generative AI, leading the Associated Press to implement guidelines on the use of artificial intelligence in its newsrooms. These rules effectively prohibit the use of ChatGPT and other AI technologies in the creation of publishable content.

