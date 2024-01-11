Bridal Shop Owner Desperately Seeks Help After Theft of Fifteen Dresses

Summary: The owner of Deborah Bayan’s Design Studio in Stockport is urgently appealing for information after fifteen bridal dresses were stolen from her shop on New Year’s Day. The suspect, caught on CCTV wearing a distinctive North Face jacket with a yellow hood and red jeans, broke into the store and took not only the dresses, but also jewelry, flower girl dresses, and veils. Deborah Bayan personally funded and replaced each missing dress to ensure that her clients didn’t go without their dresses for their upcoming weddings. The approximate value of the stolen items is estimated to be around £45,000. Deborah is now seeking further information to track down the suspect and prevent future incidents.

FAQ:

1. What items were stolen from Deborah Bayan’s Design Studio?

– Fifteen bridal dresses, jewelry, flower girl dresses, and veils.

2. How did Deborah personally ensure that her clients didn’t go without their dresses?

– She personally funded and replaced each missing dress.

3. How can the public help in finding the suspect?

– If anyone has any information, they are urged to contact the police at 1061 856 9829 quoting log 2158 of 1/1/24 or through the Greater Manchester Police website. They can also provide information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

4. What is the estimated value of the stolen items?

– It is estimated to be around £45,000.

5. How is Deborah planning to improve security at her shop?

– Deborah is considering increasing security measures to ensure the safety and comfort of her clients.

