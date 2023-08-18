Generative AI Driving Transformation in Retail

Generative AI, once mainly associated with software development and content creation, is now revolutionizing the retail industry, according to a recent report by Salesforce. The study found that 17% of shoppers have utilized AI for purchasing inspiration, indicating the rapid growth of the technology in retail.

Generative AI offers various applications in the retail sector, such as personalized recommendations based on past purchases and browsing behaviors, virtual try-on tools, interactive shopping assistants, and visualization of home decor. Even if shoppers are not actively using generative AI, the report discovered that 45% of them are interested in utilizing it as a shopping resource.

The survey, which involved 2,400 shoppers and 1,125 retail leaders across 18 countries, revealed that the biggest interest in utilizing generative AI in retail lies in researching electronics and appliances. Other popular areas of interest include creating meal plans and getting outfit inspirations, with beauty recommendations being the least sought-after.

Retailers are capitalizing on this increasing interest in generative AI. The report found that 92% of surveyed retailers are investing more in AI than ever before, and 59% are already using it to assist store associates in making product recommendations to shoppers. Several companies, such as Newegg, Shopify, Amazon, Mercari, Zoom, Zillow, and Redfin, have adopted generative AI in their operations.

Furthermore, retailers are exploring additional possibilities for generative AI, such as creating conversational digital shopping assistants to aid shoppers in finding the right products or services, developing virtual models for product detail pages, and offering personalized product bundles.

The Connected Shoppers Report not only delved into the impact of generative AI but also examined other digital tools that are reshaping the shopping experience. The report covered changes in digital transactions, social media purchases, mobile phone usage in stores, and the rise of online purchases for in-store pickup.