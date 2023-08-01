Hasbro Working on Bringing Artificial Intelligence to Dungeons & Dragons

Hasbro, the entertainment company behind popular franchises like Transformers, G.I. Joe, and My Little Pony, is reportedly partnering with Italian gaming company Xplored to bring artificial intelligence (AI) to the classic game Dungeons & Dragons. The deal would allow Hasbro to implement AI tools that generate adventures and respond to player decisions in real-time.

Founded in 2008, Xplored is the creator of the Teburu gaming platform, which aims to merge tabletop gaming with AI. Hasbro Gaming SVP and General Manager Adam Biehl stated that their approach is to enhance storytelling, game mechanics, and player onboarding by adding multimedia content and digital capabilities while still preserving the face-to-face interaction and the tactile experience of physical components.

This move towards AI integration in Dungeons & Dragons goes against recent decisions made by other significant vendors in the game. OneBookShelf, the company behind popular marketplace DriveThruRPG and the Dungeons & Dragons-themed Dungeon Masters Guild, recently updated its AI policies, stating that it would not accept content primarily written by AI as of July 19.

While the use of AI in tabletop games is still new, its use in video game design has faced increased scrutiny from the gaming community. Cyan Worlds, the developer of adventure game Firmament, faced criticism when it was revealed that the game incorporated “AI-assisted content.” Some players felt this use of AI was a betrayal.

Hasbro is not alone in exploring AI integration in gaming. Other companies, including Blizzard Entertainment, Roblox, Square Enix, and Ubisoft, have also leveraged AI in their game development. While there is pushback against the use of AI in games, some developers see AI-generated art and chatbots as valuable tools for roleplaying games, enabling smaller developers to create immersive experiences similar to larger studios.

Hasbro has not yet responded to requests for comment on the matter.