Hasbro Working on Bringing AI to Dungeons & Dragons

Hasbro, the entertainment company behind popular franchises like Transformers, G.I. Joe, and My Little Pony, is reportedly working on incorporating artificial intelligence into the iconic fantasy game Dungeons & Dragons. According to a report by Gizmodo, Hasbro has partnered with Italian gaming company Xplored to implement AI tools that would generate adventures and respond in real-time to player decisions.

Xplored, founded in 2008, is known for its Teburu gaming platform, which aims to combine tabletop gaming with artificial intelligence. This collaboration between Hasbro and Xplored seeks to enhance Dungeons & Dragons by adding multimedia content and digital capabilities while maintaining the traditional elements that fans appreciate, such as face-to-face interaction and the physicality of rolling dice.

Interestingly, this move by Hasbro towards integrating AI into Dungeons & Dragons diverges from the recent stance taken by some prominent vendors in the game. OneBookShelf, the company behind the popular DriveThruRPG marketplace and the Dungeons & Dragons-themed Dungeon Masters Guild, recently updated its AI policies. The company announced that it would not accept content primarily written by AI, highlighting its commitment to human creativity.

While the use of AI in tabletop games is still relatively new, AI in video game design has faced scrutiny and resistance from the gaming community. Some developers have welcomed AI-generated art and chatbots in roleplaying games, as they provide accessibility to features typically limited to larger game studios.

Hasbro’s foray into integrating AI into Dungeons & Dragons aligns with a growing trend among game developers. Notable companies like Blizzard Entertainment, Roblox, Square Enix, and Ubisoft have also utilized AI technologies in various capacities.

As of now, Hasbro has not responded to Decrypt’s request for comment on their AI integration plans for Dungeons & Dragons.