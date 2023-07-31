Hasbro Partners with Xplored to Explore AI in Dungeons & Dragons

Hasbro, the publisher of the popular tabletop game Dungeons & Dragons (D&D), has announced a partnership with Xplored, the creator of the digital board game platform Teburu. This partnership aims to bring artificial intelligence (AI) into the world of D&D, according to a report from Gizmodo.

The collaboration with Xplored will allow Hasbro to deliver innovative gameplay experiences and limitless digital expansions for physical games. The use of AI technology could potentially streamline rules and make the game more accessible for new players. AI could generate immediate responses to player decisions, enhancing the overall gaming experience.

Xplored’s technology, particularly its virtual tabletop solution for D&D, will also be explored by Hasbro through this partnership. The virtual tabletop solution was launched last year, providing players with a digital alternative to traditional physical gameplay.

While AI in D&D is an exciting prospect for many, the Gizmodo report highlights that some individuals within the D&D community are skeptical. The online D&D marketplace Dungeon Masters Guild recently announced restrictions on the sale of “standalone” AI art products and the labeling of AI-generated art featured in rulebooks and adventures. Written content primarily generated by AI will also be banned from the platform.

Despite this skepticism, AI is gaining traction in various sectors. It offers opportunities for businesses to revolutionize consumer-facing touchpoints and streamline processes. For instance, companies like DoorDash are testing AI-based chatbots to enhance ordering and help customers find suitable food options. The technology has proven to be more accurate, efficient, and consistent in certain areas, such as pizza restaurants where phone orders are common.

As Hasbro delves further into AI technology in partnership with Xplored, the possibilities for enhancing the Dungeons & Dragons gaming experience are vast.