Protecting Your Art from Generative AI: Have I Been Trained and Other Tools

With the increasing use of generative AI tools like Midjourney that train on web content, many artists are concerned about the unauthorized use of their work. While there may not be a solution for problematic AI training, there is a website that can help you determine if your work has been “stolen” by AI.

Generative AI scraping artwork from the internet to train text-to-image models is not a new phenomenon. However, tools like Have I Been Trained have emerged to fight back against this issue. Have I Been Trained is a simple website where you can enter your name, and it will inform you if your art or photos have been utilized to train AI. It even displays the scraped art and images. Additionally, the website offers an “opt-out” tool that can be used to prevent generative art AI tools from using your internet data.

Many artists have found this tool to be valuable, as it helps them prove that their work has been used to train AI. Unfortunately, some artists have been shocked to discover that their work has indeed been scraped. The website serves as a useful resource for artists looking to protect their creations from unauthorized AI usage.

For those seeking more comprehensive protection, other solutions are emerging. Glaze, for example, is a new tool designed to “blind” AI when scanning artwork, rendering the results inaccurate. By making subtle changes to the image that are imperceptible to the human eye, Glaze tricks AI into misinterpreting the artwork. This freeware program ensures that AI-generated results are unreliable.

The field of generative AI art has seen significant growth this year.