Protect Your Art from AI with These Tools

As generative AI tools continue to train on web content, concerns about the unauthorized use of art and images are growing. While there may not be a cream for problematic AI training, there is a website that can help you find out if an AI has ‘stolen’ your work.

Have I Been Trained is a website that allows you to check if your art or photos have been used to train text-to-image generative AI tools. This tool has been available for about a year and is continually improving. It not only informs you if your work has been used, but also shows you the art and images that have been scraped.

To further protect your art from AI, there are other solutions emerging. Glaze is a new tool that ‘blinds’ AI when it tries to scan your art, rendering inaccurate results. This freeware program subtly and invisibly alters an image, tricking AI into misidentifying it. This can be particularly useful for artists who want to prevent their work from being used without permission.

The rise of generative AI art has been significant this year. If you want to learn more about AI art and its implications, you can read our guide ‘What is AI art’. Additionally, we have an explainer on Adobe’s ethical AI, Firefly.

Remember, these AI tools shouldn’t discourage you from being creative. If you’re interested in pursuing art, you can check out our guide to the best drawing tablets and read my review of the Rebelle 6 software to inspire your creativity.