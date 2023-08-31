CityLife

The Power of AI Models

AI

The Limitations of GPT-3.5 API in Following Complex Instructions

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 31, 2023
The Limitations of GPT-3.5 API in Following Complex Instructions

A developer recently shared their experience with using the GPT-3.5 API for writing system messages with complex prompts. They found that the model had difficulty following their instructions and made numerous mistakes. These prompts were based on techniques learned from Andrew Ng’s courses, such as chain of thought reasoning and chaining prompts.

Even when using the exact same prompts provided in the courses, the model still struggled to follow the instructions correctly. This raises concerns that there may be new techniques implemented by the server that limit the reasoning ability of the GPT-3.5 API.

An image was provided as an example of a chain of thought task, which required the model to take multiple steps to complete. Unfortunately, the model failed to even identify that the developer was referring to the same product in the system messages.

These limitations highlight the challenges in working with complex prompts and the need for further improvements in language processing models. Developers may need to experiment with different techniques and approaches to ensure effective communication with the model.

While the exact reasons behind these limitations are unknown, it is important to acknowledge that natural language processing models, like the GPT-3.5 API, have their own limitations. It is a reminder that even state-of-the-art technologies have areas where they struggle.

Sources:

– Andrew Ng’s courses on chain of thought reasoning

– Developer’s personal experience

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

AI

Using Artificial Intelligence to Enhance School Security

Aug 31, 2023 Gabriel Botha
AI

The Role of Artists in the Era of AI: Engaging, Disenchanting, and Disintoxicating

Aug 31, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
AI

AI21 Labs Raises $155 Million in Series C Funding to Fuel Growth of Language Model-based Services

Aug 31, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

News

Acquire Announces Ancient Weapon Holly, a Roguelike Action Game for PS5 and PC

Aug 31, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
AI

Using Artificial Intelligence to Enhance School Security

Aug 31, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
AI

The Role of Artists in the Era of AI: Engaging, Disenchanting, and Disintoxicating

Aug 31, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

China Prepares for Digital Yuan Adoption at Asian Games

Aug 31, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments