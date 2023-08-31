The Limitations of GPT-3.5 API in Following Complex Instructions

A developer recently shared their experience with using the GPT-3.5 API for writing system messages with complex prompts. They found that the model had difficulty following their instructions and made numerous mistakes. These prompts were based on techniques learned from Andrew Ng’s courses, such as chain of thought reasoning and chaining prompts.

Even when using the exact same prompts provided in the courses, the model still struggled to follow the instructions correctly. This raises concerns that there may be new techniques implemented by the server that limit the reasoning ability of the GPT-3.5 API.

An image was provided as an example of a chain of thought task, which required the model to take multiple steps to complete. Unfortunately, the model failed to even identify that the developer was referring to the same product in the system messages.

These limitations highlight the challenges in working with complex prompts and the need for further improvements in language processing models. Developers may need to experiment with different techniques and approaches to ensure effective communication with the model.

While the exact reasons behind these limitations are unknown, it is important to acknowledge that natural language processing models, like the GPT-3.5 API, have their own limitations. It is a reminder that even state-of-the-art technologies have areas where they struggle.

