Harver Launches Conversational Hiring AI Tool, Harver CHAT™

Harver, a leading hiring solution provider, has announced the launch of its new Conversational Hiring AI Tool, Harver CHAT™. This innovative tool is designed to automate and streamline the application experience for candidates while enhancing employer brand.

Amidst a workforce shortage and economic uncertainty, competition for the right-fit candidates has intensified. In addition, candidate expectations within the recruitment process are on the rise. Hence, it is crucial for employers to deliver a smooth and engaging hiring experience.

Harver CHAT™ is built on the latest advancements in conversational AI and natural language processing. It replaces the traditional application forms by engaging candidates with always-on messaging. The tool collects the required candidate details and logs them within the applicant tracking software, thereby reducing administrative tasks.

Employers can customize CHAT™ to align with their employer branding. Candidates can have a conversational kick-off to the application process, ask questions, and gain a better understanding of the job. CHAT™ is capable of responding to real-time candidate queries and provides satisfactory answers related to company culture, benefits, pay, hours, and other employer-related topics.

By leveraging Harver CHAT™, employers can benefit from faster time-to-hire rates, with application screenings completed in just minutes. Users have reported significant time and cost savings. The tool frees up valuable recruiter time, allowing them to focus on higher-level activities that require human decision-making.

Harver CEO, Scott Landers, emphasized the importance of efficiency and engagement throughout the hiring process. He believes that Harver CHAT™ provides talent acquisition teams with automation to speed up the process and conversational natural language processing to make it enjoyable for both employers and candidates.

Harver CHAT™ is now available. It can be integrated into existing hiring tech stacks to enhance the overall brand experience for employers and candidates. To learn more about Harver CHAT™ and how it can help organizations engage candidates effectively, visit their website.