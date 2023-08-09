CityLife

The Power of AI Models

AI

Harver Launches Conversational Hiring AI Tool, Harver CHAT™

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 9, 2023
Harver Launches Conversational Hiring AI Tool, Harver CHAT™

Harver, a leading hiring solution provider, has announced the launch of its new Conversational Hiring AI Tool, Harver CHAT™. This innovative tool is designed to automate and streamline the application experience for candidates while enhancing employer brand.

Amidst a workforce shortage and economic uncertainty, competition for the right-fit candidates has intensified. In addition, candidate expectations within the recruitment process are on the rise. Hence, it is crucial for employers to deliver a smooth and engaging hiring experience.

Harver CHAT™ is built on the latest advancements in conversational AI and natural language processing. It replaces the traditional application forms by engaging candidates with always-on messaging. The tool collects the required candidate details and logs them within the applicant tracking software, thereby reducing administrative tasks.

Employers can customize CHAT™ to align with their employer branding. Candidates can have a conversational kick-off to the application process, ask questions, and gain a better understanding of the job. CHAT™ is capable of responding to real-time candidate queries and provides satisfactory answers related to company culture, benefits, pay, hours, and other employer-related topics.

By leveraging Harver CHAT™, employers can benefit from faster time-to-hire rates, with application screenings completed in just minutes. Users have reported significant time and cost savings. The tool frees up valuable recruiter time, allowing them to focus on higher-level activities that require human decision-making.

Harver CEO, Scott Landers, emphasized the importance of efficiency and engagement throughout the hiring process. He believes that Harver CHAT™ provides talent acquisition teams with automation to speed up the process and conversational natural language processing to make it enjoyable for both employers and candidates.

Harver CHAT™ is now available. It can be integrated into existing hiring tech stacks to enhance the overall brand experience for employers and candidates. To learn more about Harver CHAT™ and how it can help organizations engage candidates effectively, visit their website.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

AI

Harver Launches Conversational Hiring AI Tool for a Seamless Candidate Experience

Aug 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha
AI

Create Lucrative AI Jobs as an AI Prompt Engineer

Aug 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
AI

Generative AI and the Need for Efficient Storage

Aug 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

News

How Image Signal and Vision Processors are Revolutionizing IoT and Edge Computing Devices

Aug 9, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Galaxy S24 Ultra: Rumors and Camera Specs

Aug 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Slack to Roll Out Redesign to Help Users Manage Messages and Channels

Aug 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Netflix Releases Game Controller App for TV Gaming

Aug 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments