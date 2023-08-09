Harver Launches Conversational Hiring AI Tool for a Seamless Candidate Experience

Boston-based hiring solution platform, Harver, has announced the launch of its new Conversational Hiring AI Tool, Harver CHAT™. The tool is designed to automate and simplify the application process for candidates while enhancing employer branding. This comes at a time when organizations are facing a shortage of qualified candidates in the job market, along with economic uncertainties and tightened HR budgets.

Harver CHAT™ utilizes conversational AI and natural language processing technologies to provide a smooth and engaging application experience. It allows employers to engage candidates with conversational kick-offs, answer questions, and provide a better understanding of the job at hand. By replacing traditional application forms, CHAT™ collects the necessary candidate details dynamically and logs them within the appropriate applicant tracking software. It then guides the candidate to the next step in the hiring process, such as an assessment or interview.

According to Harver CEO, Scott Landers, the challenges faced by today’s workforce demand employers to be efficient and engaging throughout the hiring process. Harver CHAT™ offers the best of both worlds, combining automation to speed up the process with conversational natural language processing to make it enjoyable. The user-friendly experience enables employers to connect with candidates earlier and more effectively.

Harver CHAT™ is configurable to respond to real-time candidate questions, with the ability to train the system not to discuss sensitive or unrelated topics. Its conversational platform technology has received a candidate satisfaction score of 4.7. By implementing Harver CHAT™, employers can expect faster time-to-hire rates, with application screenings completed in just minutes. Users have reported a reduction in application time from 30 to 3 minutes and significant time savings in recruiting per open position.

Harver’s holistic approach to talent decision-making is further strengthened with the introduction of Harver CHAT™. It can be seamlessly integrated into existing hiring tech stacks, providing an enhanced brand experience for both employers and candidates. The tool is now available for organizations looking to improve candidate engagement throughout the hiring process.