CNBC’s Small Business Playbook Summit is on August 2nd, 2023

Small business owners can benefit from using generative AI tools such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Microsoft’s AI-powered Bing search engine, and Poe, according to Karim Lakhani, a professor at Harvard Business School. These AI tools can help small business owners increase productivity, communicate with customers, and generate marketing, social media, and new products at a cost-effective price.

Lakhani emphasizes that small businesses that utilize AI will outperform those that don’t, echoing the adage in computer science that states, “Machines won’t replace humans, but humans with machines will replace humans without machines.”

For small business owners looking to incorporate AI into their operations, Lakhani suggests exploring three platforms: OpenAI’s ChatGPT+, Microsoft’s Bing Chat, and Poe. These tools can assist with consumer contact, serve as thought partners for new business ideas, and act as a “super assistant” to handle tedious tasks.

Lakhani addresses concerns about the accuracy of gen AI tools, stating that the potential for inaccurate results should not deter business owners. He highlights ChatGPT as a valuable tool for lowering the cost of generating new ideas and enhancing communication.

Lakhani provides examples of how AI tools can benefit small businesses. For instance, ChatGPT can help business owners with limited English skills by providing accurate translations. Additionally, AI tools like ChatGPT can assist in addressing irate customer emails and creating effective marketing copy.

Lakhani believes that AI will play a crucial role in scaling, scoping, and continuous learning for business success. AI can help businesses serve more customers, develop new products and services, and facilitate ongoing learning.

To begin learning about AI, Lakhani recommends utilizing YouTube as a valuable resource. He suggests finding creators who specialize in AI and gen AI to learn and understand the benefits and limitations of these tools.

In Lakhani’s own experience, he considers gen AI tools like ChatGPT as thought partners and copy editors. He highlights the advantages that small businesses have in adopting AI due to their agility and lack of bureaucratic obstacles.

In summary, Lakhani emphasizes that small business owners should embrace AI tools to enhance productivity, communication, and innovation. Utilizing AI can give small businesses a competitive advantage and allow them to accomplish more with less effort.