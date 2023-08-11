The Role of AI in Art Authentication

The art market is facing a crisis, and amidst this turmoil, renowned art consultants Chen & Lampert provide some insights in response to questions from Art in America readers.

One of the questions raises the issue of a painting called the “Flaget Madonna,” which a group of people claimed to be a genuine Renaissance masterpiece by Raphael, using AI brushstroke technology. While this finding received attention from esteemed publications, the art world remains hesitant to accept the claim without authentication from a major auction house. This raises the question of why there is resistance to using AI as a tool for art authentication and whether it renders art connoisseurs obsolete.

Chen & Lampert respond by first acknowledging that the question is likely machine-generated by AI. They explain that art connoisseurs have been the gatekeepers of art for a long time, dedicating their lives to studying brushstrokes, historical context, artistic styles, and other details. The presence of AI technology threatens their authority and disrupts their established positions in the art world.

Furthermore, art authentication is not solely about brushstrokes; it involves an understanding of historical context, the artist’s style, and the aging process of paint. AI may provide accurate and unbiased analysis, but it lacks the capacity to appreciate the human touch and nuances that connoisseurs specialize in. Art connoisseurs have access to archives, provenance records, and the ability to piece together the story behind a painting.

However, Chen & Lampert emphasize that AI will not make art connoisseurs obsolete. Instead, they propose a collaboration between the established expertise of art connoisseurs and the technological capabilities of AI. They suggest that AI can serve as a tool in the connoisseurs’ arsenal, providing objective analysis and high-speed analysis, while the connoisseurs offer their knowledge and wisdom.

In conclusion, the art world needs time to warm up to the integration of AI technology in authentication processes. Ultimately, a balance between tradition and innovation can be achieved, where the combination of connoisseurs’ expertise and AI’s capabilities can make the art world more vibrant and exciting.