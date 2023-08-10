An Update for Halo Infinite: New Map, Bug Fixes, and Personal AI Chatter Disable Option

An update for Halo Infinite has recently been released, bringing several new features and improvements. One notable addition is a new map called “Dredge,” which is now available in both custom games and matchmaking playlists. Dredge is based on the popular multiplayer map “Countdown” from Halo: Reach, but with some extra tweaks. It was created using the Forge mode.

Players who want to fully explore the intricacies of the new map will be pleased to know that there is a dedicated Dredge 24/7 playlist for the next couple of weeks. This playlist offers different game modes to enhance the gameplay experience on the new map.

The update also includes enhancements to the Forge mode. Improvements have been made to the water planes, which now react dynamically to player collision, projectiles, and vehicles. The menus in Forge mode are collapsible, providing a more user-friendly interface for players.

In addition, the update brings some improvements to the death cam feature, allowing players to rotate the camera for a better view. Observer mode has also received tweaks, including the ability to hear the in-game announcer.

Numerous bug fixes and resolved issues are also included in the update. For a comprehensive list of these fixes, players can refer to the official Halo blog.

This update comes after the acknowledgment from Shawn Baron, the head of live service at 343 Industries, that Halo Infinite has faced challenges in providing a consistent flow of new content. However, he assured players that the “cadence of content” would improve in the future.

For fans of Halo Infinite, this update offers exciting new additions and improvements to enhance their gaming experience.