Hailo Expands Hailo-8 Platform to Boost Edge AI Capabilities

As the demand for edge AI processors continues to grow, Hailo has unveiled an expansion to its Hailo-8 platform. This move aims to address new AI challenges at the edge by providing more efficient AI solutions for edge devices.

The Hailo-8L AI accelerator is designed for entry-level AI designs, allowing designers to offload computational tasks from centralized servers. This means that edge devices can now handle AI processing more effectively. The Hailo-8L enables cost-efficient AI solutions for traditional computing, as well as bringing new AI capabilities to smaller edge devices with limited power consumption.

The newly introduced Hailo-8 family includes two options for AI acceleration: the Hailo-8L and Hailo-8 Century. The Hailo-8 Century offers PCIe support, making it a power- and cost-efficient option for AI acceleration. It comes in eight different versions to cater to various application needs, with a TDP of less than 65W. The Hailo-8 Century starts at $249 and provides designers with more choices when selecting a PCIe accelerator.

On the other hand, the Hailo-8L offers an entry-level solution for AI acceleration. It supports up to 13 TOPS and is designed for low-quantity or low-complexity AI models in edge devices. The Hailo-8L is available as a chip-only or module form factor, streamlining hardware integration and reducing time-to-market.

These new chips from Hailo are expected to enable various applications and help designers deploy sensor or camera networks more efficiently. Industries such as autonomous security, retail, and smart cities can benefit from increased AI processing at the edge for highly-scaled deployments.

Hailo’s reference platform, the Edge AI Box, offers real-time computer vision for municipal and commercial applications. When combined with Hailo’s Intelligent Cameras, the Hailo-8L and Hailo-8 Century provide powerful processing capabilities at the edge.

Furthermore, the automotive industry stands to benefit from Hailo’s updated family of chips. They can be used for video streams and sensor integration, improving the autonomous driving experience.

The introduction of the Hailo-8L and Hailo-8 Century reflects the growing trend towards edge-compute architectures. These chips offer increased versatility and scalability, not only for AI-heavy applications but also for general applications where edge computing plays a crucial role.