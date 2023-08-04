Purdue University Develops HADAR Method to Revolutionize Robotics

Researchers at Purdue University are working on a groundbreaking method called HADAR (Heat-Assisted Detection and Ranging) to enhance machine vision and perception in robotics. HADAR combines thermal physics, infrared imaging, and machine learning to perceive texture, depth, and physical attributes of objects and scenes, even in challenging lighting conditions.

Traditional active sensors like LiDAR, radar, and sonar emit signals to collect 3D information about a scene, but they have limitations such as signal interference and risks to eye safety. On the other hand, video cameras that rely on sunlight or other illumination sources are advantageous, but they struggle in low-light conditions. Traditional thermal imaging can sense through darkness and adverse weather but lacks the ability to capture texture and features accurately.

HADAR overcomes these challenges by recovering texture and accurately analyzing temperature, emissivity, and texture (TeX) of objects in a scene. It can perceive texture and depth in pitch darkness and can go beyond conventional thermal sensing. The team tested HADAR’s capabilities in an off-road nighttime scene and successfully recovered fine textures and details.

While HADAR shows promising results, there are improvements to be made. The current sensor size and data collection speed need to be enhanced, and efforts are being made to make the technology more suitable for self-driving cars and robots. Initial applications for HADAR include automated vehicles and robots in complex environments, but it has the potential for broader applications in agriculture, defense, healthcare, and wildlife monitoring.

The researchers at Purdue University have filed a patent for HADAR and are seeking industry partners to further develop the technology. The project has received funding from DARPA to support its research, and Purdue University has awarded additional funding through its Trask Innovation Fund to support the development of HADAR.