Common Threats to Artificial Intelligence Systems: A Closer Look

Artificial intelligence (AI) systems are not immune to hacking attempts, and Google recognized this challenge by establishing a “red team” dedicated to exploring potential attacks on AI systems. The goal of this team is to anticipate the tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) that real-world adversaries may employ against AI models.

According to Google’s AI red team, some of the biggest threats to machine learning systems, including ChatGPT, Google Bard, and Bing AI, are adversarial attacks, data poisoning, prompt injection attacks, and backdoor attacks.

Adversarial attacks involve crafting inputs designed to mislead an AI model, leading to incorrect or manipulated outputs. The impact of these attacks can vary depending on the use case of the AI system.

Data poisoning attacks entail manipulating the training data to corrupt the learning process of the AI model. Attackers can insert incorrect or misleading data to skew the model’s behavior and outputs. Securing the data supply chain is crucial in preventing data poisoning attacks.

Prompt injection attacks involve users inserting additional content into a text prompt to manipulate the output of an AI model. These attacks can result in biased, offensive, or incorrect responses. Maintaining restrictions on input and monitoring user submissions is essential in protecting models against such attacks.

Backdoor attacks represent a serious threat to AI systems as they can go unnoticed for an extended period. Attackers can hide malicious code in the model to sabotage its outputs or steal data. Implementing classic security best practices, such as controlling access and preventing insider threats, can help mitigate backdoor attacks.

Despite these threats, Google’s AI red team remains optimistic that integrating AI models into software development life cycles can aid in identifying vulnerabilities and strengthening the overall security of AI systems.