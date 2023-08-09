The Biden Administration Announces AI Cyber Challenge to Protect U.S. Infrastructure

The Biden administration has announced the AI Cyber Challenge, a hacking competition that aims to use artificial intelligence to protect critical infrastructure in the United States from cybersecurity risks. The challenge will offer nearly $20 million in prizes and will have the collaboration of leading AI companies Anthropic, Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI, who will provide their technology for the competition.

The qualifying event for the challenge will take place in the spring, where up to 20 top-scoring teams will be selected to advance to the semifinal competition at DEF CON 2024, a cybersecurity conference. From those teams, up to five will receive $2 million each and move on to the final at DEF CON 2025. The top three teams will have a chance to win additional prizes, including a top prize of $4 million for the team that demonstrates the best software security.

Competitors will be required to open source their systems so that their solutions can be widely used. The Linux Foundation’s Open Source Security Foundation will provide advisory support for the challenge. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), which is organizing the competition, will also offer up to $1 million to seven small businesses that wish to participate, aiming to involve a diverse range of participants.

This is not the first time the government has used a hacking competition to promote innovation. In 2014, DARPA launched the Cyber Grand Challenge with the goal of developing an open-source automatic defense system to protect computers from cyberattacks. The AI Cyber Challenge builds on this concept with a similar structure.

The Biden administration believes that AI has the potential to enhance the security of critical systems in the U.S. By bringing together cybersecurity and AI experts and providing access to cutting-edge resources, the government aims to explore the possibilities of AI in the defense against cybersecurity threats.

The AI Cyber Challenge represents an important step in leveraging AI to safeguard vital infrastructure and keep cybersecurity defenses one step ahead.