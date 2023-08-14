White House officials have expressed concerns about the potential harm caused by AI chatbots and the rush to bring them to market. In light of this, a three-day competition focusing on exposing flaws in eight large-language models representative of AI technology’s advancements is taking place at the DefCon hacker convention in Las Vegas.

Over 2,200 competitors participated in the competition by tapping on laptops to identify weaknesses in these models. The findings from this unique “red-teaming” exercise will be made public in February. However, addressing the flaws in these digital constructs, which are inherently complex and are prone to racial biases and manipulation, will require significant time and resources.

Research from both academic and corporate sources has shown that current AI models are challenging to manage due to their brittleness, lack of security considerations during training, and susceptibility to biases. Gary McGraw, a cybersecurity veteran, highlights the need to prioritize security during the development process rather than attempting to patch vulnerabilities afterward.

Furthermore, chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard, which are trained on vast amounts of data collected from the internet, are perpetually evolving, making it difficult to establish robust security measures. Security holes in generative AI systems have already been exposed by researchers and hackers, revealing vulnerabilities in these models.

The lack of guardrails and the potential for deep learning models to be manipulated or exploited is a significant concern. Attacks on AI systems are already occurring, but due to inadequate investment in research and development and the absence of regulations, these incidents often go unreported or undisclosed.

Interacting with chatbots directly in plain language makes them particularly vulnerable, as these interactions can lead to unexpected alterations in their behavior. Researchers have demonstrated that poisoning a small portion of the data used to train AI systems can have significant consequences and be easily overlooked.

The state of AI security for text- and image-based models is considered “pitiable” by experts. Organizations often lack response plans for data-poisoning attacks and dataset theft, and breaches can go unnoticed. In addition, the ingestion of company secrets and the potential erosion of privacy are significant concerns associated with AI chatbots.

While major AI players have committed to prioritizing security and submitting their models for external scrutiny, there is skepticism about whether these measures will be sufficient. The race to bring AI-powered solutions to market may result in poorly secured plug-ins and digital agents, posing further risks.

As the use of AI chatbots becomes more prevalent, it is crucial to address the security and safety concerns associated with these technologies to prevent potential harm to individuals and organizations.