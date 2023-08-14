DEF CON 31: Five Takeaways on AI and Cybersecurity

Las Vegas recently hosted the DEF CON hacking conference, where thousands of hackers, government officials, and security professionals gathered to discuss the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on cybersecurity. Here are the key takeaways from the conference:

1. The Pentagon is skeptical about the accuracy of generative AI and is seeking ways to validate the technology. Craig Martell, head of the Pentagon’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office, expressed concerns about large language models and their ability to achieve high levels of accuracy. The Pentagon aims to establish performance standards for AI technology to ensure its effectiveness in critical situations.

2. The hacker community shares the Pentagon’s skepticism and is actively seeking the limitations of current AI models. Cody Ho, a Stanford student, raised concerns about evaluating the performance of large language models and expressed hope that the government’s involvement in the hacker community will enhance the nation’s use of AI for cyber defense.

3. The cybersecurity industry is excited to incorporate AI into their workflow. Google’s Vice President of Security, Heather Adkins, referred to DEF CON 31 as the “AI DEF CON” and highlighted the enthusiasm of cybersecurity professionals towards this new technology. AI-powered assistants are expected to assist professionals in sorting through vast amounts of data, investigating cybersecurity incidents, and performing tasks that are often considered tedious.

4. Conference demos serve as a means to educate policymakers. The AI demos at DEF CON have garnered the attention of lawmakers. Policymakers like Representative Michael McCaul gained insights into the functioning of large language models and expressed interest in understanding AI technology better.

5. Working transparently with the government is becoming the preferred approach for the hacking community and cybersecurity industry. In the past, there was a tension between hackers and federal government officials. However, this year’s DEF CON saw public attendance by government officials, indicating a shift towards collaboration and mutual understanding. The industry recognizes the importance of engaging with the government to evaluate new technologies.

Overall, DEF CON 31 highlighted the need for rigorous evaluation and validation of AI models, while also showcasing the potential of AI in improving cybersecurity practices.