Hackers Can Steal Passwords via Zoom Using AI with 93% Accuracy, Study Finds

Researchers have discovered a new method that allows hackers to steal passwords during Zoom calls by utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) to listen for and interpret keystrokes. According to a recent study, this technique has a remarkable accuracy rate of 93%.

The rise in remote work and online meetings has led to an increased reliance on video conferencing platforms like Zoom. However, this study highlights a potential security vulnerability that users need to be aware of. The researchers found that hackers can exploit the audio transmitted during a Zoom call to analyze the distinctive sound patterns produced by different keystrokes.

By training an AI model to recognize and interpret these sound patterns, hackers can effectively deduce the characters being typed on a person’s keyboard. This means that sensitive information like passwords are at risk of being stolen without the user’s knowledge.

To carry out the attack, the hacker would need to have access to the audio from the Zoom call and possess a certain level of technical expertise to develop the AI model. Additionally, the attack would require the hacker to know which keystrokes correspond to the letters being typed, which can be facilitated with the help of machine learning.

To protect against this type of hacking, users should be cautious when typing sensitive information during a Zoom call. It’s important to ensure that no one is eavesdropping on the call or able to access the audio feed. Using secure passwords and implementing two-factor authentication for sensitive accounts is also recommended to add an extra layer of security.

Furthermore, Zoom should take this research into consideration and explore ways to enhance the platform’s security measures. This may involve implementing additional data encryption and noise cancellation features to mitigate the risk of password theft through audio analysis.

In conclusion, this study sheds light on a potential security vulnerability that exposes passwords to theft during Zoom calls. Users must remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to protect their sensitive information while using the platform.