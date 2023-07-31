The FBI has issued a warning about hackers utilizing generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools, such as ChatGPT, to rapidly create malicious code and carry out cybercrime activities that would have previously required significant effort. The agency expressed concerns that AI chatbots have been fueling various illicit activities, including scammers perfecting their techniques, fraudsters impersonating trusted individuals, and even terrorists seeking advice on launching chemical attacks.

This is not the first instance of hackers repurposing AI tools like ChatGPT for nefarious purposes. In February 2023, researchers uncovered that malicious actors had manipulated a chatbot’s application programming interface (API) to generate malware code, granting almost anyone the ability to create viruses.

However, the FBI’s warning contrasts with the opinions of some cybersecurity experts who believe that the threat posed by AI chatbots may have been exaggerated. These experts maintain that hackers typically exploit more traditional vulnerabilities, such as data leaks and open-source research, instead of relying on chatbot-generated malware. They argue that novice malware writers often lack the necessary skills to bypass chatbots’ built-in anti-malware defenses, and the quality of malware code produced by chatbots tends to be subpar.

While the debate between the FBI and cybersecurity experts continues, the discontinuation of OpenAI’s tool designed to detect chatbot-generated plagiarism adds to the concern. If the FBI’s perspective holds true, the battle against hackers and their utilization of chatbot-driven malware could become even more challenging in the future.