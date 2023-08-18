GTA 5 Mod Sparks Debate on Legality and AI Use in Game Development

A GTA 5 mod called “AI Powered GTA V: Story Mode with AI NPCs” has reignited the ongoing debate surrounding the legality and impact of videogame mods in the eyes of developers, publishers, and players. The mod allows players to investigate a cult of AI worshippers with characters capable of real-time AI-generated dialogue. However, it has been taken down by Take-Two Interactive, the publisher of GTA 5.

The mod’s creator, Bloc, expressed his frustration with Take-Two’s actions. He stated that no one from the company contacted him prior to the takedown and that his Netlify account, which hosted the mod’s installation guide, was also suspended without explanation. Bloc attempted to contact Take-Two for an explanation but has received no response so far. He has voluntarily removed the mod from another site, gta5mods, to avoid further legal issues.

Copyright strikes on YouTube have serious consequences for creators. The takedown will prevent Bloc from monetizing videos for three months and leaves a permanent mark on his channel. Bloc, who grew up playing the Grand Theft Auto series, expressed disappointment in Take-Two’s attitude towards him and the mod.

Despite the situation, Bloc remains open to discussing the matter with Take-Two and emphasizes that his mod is free and open source. He hopes that those who enjoyed the mod will remember Take-Two’s actions when they hear news about Rockstar, the developer of GTA. Bloc suggests that instead of targeting small mods, Take-Two should focus on creating better remakes with fair pricing policies or refrain from removing cars from Online to sell them separately.

Interestingly, Rockstar, the developer of GTA, has recently relaxed its rules on player mods. The company not only forgave the previously banned modding team, Cfx.re, but also hired them. Rockstar acknowledged the creativity of its community and expanded its policy on mods to include those made by the roleplay creative community. This move aims to support and improve services for developers and players of GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2.