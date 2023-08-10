A supermarket in New Zealand encountered issues with its experimental artificial intelligence (AI) meal plan app, which generated recipes that were deemed “disgusting” and even dangerous. The app, called “Savey Mealmaker,” was powered by ChatGPT-3 and launched by local food retailer Foodstuffs through its supermarket chain Pak‘nSave.

Foodstuffs aimed to encourage shoppers to use the app to create new recipes using ingredients they already had at home, reducing food waste. However, customers discovered that the app produced creative recipes like “Oreo vegetable stir-fry” or “coco puff carrot noodle salad.” The app aimed to use as many ingredients as possible, resulting in dishes that were sometimes “too salty” but overall “not bad,” according to Stuff Food Editor Emily Brookes.

However, the app also generated recipes that were outright dangerous. One recipe suggested creating an “aromatic water mix” that would produce chlorine gas, described as “the perfect non-alcoholic beverage to quench your thirst and refresh your senses.” This raised concerns about potential harm to users.

The issue was highlighted by political commentator Liam Hehir, who shared a recipe that mixed water, bleach, and ammonia, resulting in toxic fumes. Hehir also posted a conversation with ChatGPT, where the app advised against combining those substances. This indicated that the app had some safety measures in place, although it did not prevent the dangerous recipe from being generated.

Foodstuffs responded to the concerns, stating that they were disappointed that some users inappropriately used the app and promised to refine its controls. The company also added a warning notice that the recipes are not reviewed by humans and that they do not guarantee balanced or suitable meals.

It remains unclear whether Foodstuffs has resolved the issue, as some users recently encountered an error message indicating problems with the ingredients entered. The supermarket chain will likely continue to improve the app’s performance to provide safer and more reliable recipes.