Grimes Discusses the Intersection of AI and Art in a Podcast Interview

In a recent episode of the Have a Nice Future podcast, musician Grimes, also known as c, discusses her interest in pushing the boundaries of AI art. She launched Elf.tech, a website where fans can use AI to create their own Grimes songs based on her vocals and stems.

Grimes expresses her desire to create more complex and philosophical art that may have less mainstream appeal but is innovative and groundbreaking. She embraces AI as a tool for artistic expression and encourages her fans to experiment with her music.

The podcast hosts also touch on the broader topic of AI-generated music, including the controversy surrounding AI-generated songs by artists like Drake. Grimes believes that artists should embrace AI rather than fear it and sees it as an opportunity for creativity and exploration.

Furthermore, Grimes discusses the practical applications of AI, particularly in the realm of large language models (LLMs). She explains how these models serve as the foundation for AI advancements and expresses her overall optimism about AI’s potential.

Grimes’s unique perspective on AI is informed by her deep involvement in the tech industry. She is actively exploring ideas at tech companies and is raising two children with entrepreneur Elon Musk.

The conversation with Grimes covers a wide range of topics, including art, education, politics, and the nature of masculinity. The interview highlights Grimes’s overall optimism about the future, despite acknowledging the challenges and stress that many people face.

Overall, the interview provides insights into Grimes’s artistry and her positive outlook on the intersection of AI and creativity.