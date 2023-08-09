Grimes Discusses AI Art and Concerns About the Future

Grimes, also known as c, recently joined the Have a Nice Future podcast to discuss her involvement in AI art and her concerns about the future. Earlier this year, she launched Elf.tech, a website where fans can use AI to create songs based on her vocals and stems. Grimes expressed her desire to push the boundaries of AI art and create more complicated, philosophically-driven art that appeals to a smaller audience. She emphasized her interest in doing things that haven’t been done before, rather than pursuing commercial success.

The podcast hosts also mentioned their previous episode with Puja Patel, editor in chief of Pitchfork, where they discussed the new wave of generative AI in music and the buzz around AI-generated Drake. They were excited to have Grimes as a guest on the show to gain her insights as an artist who embraces AI.

Grimes spoke about her optimistic outlook on AI but also expressed concerns about its future implications. She discussed the concept of large language models (LLMs) and how they serve as the foundation of this new era of AI. Grimes spent time at tech companies, collaborating and incubating ideas, and she addressed various topics such as art, education, politics, and masculinity.

Overall, the conversation with Grimes provided insights into the world of AI art and highlighted her optimism tempered with concerns about the future of AI.